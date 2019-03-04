Morrissey announces Broadway residency

Morrissey is heading to Broadway.

The provocative Smiths frontman has announced a seven-date residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York City, which will take place in May.



The retrospective show “promises an intimate yet exciting exploration of Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to his upcoming new record,” according to a press release. “Another milestone in an already storied career, longtime fans of Moz will get a rare opportunity to see the star branch out into new territory and take the stage like never before.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 8th via Ticketmaster.

Ahead of his Broadway residency, Morrissey will embark on his first Canadian tour in 15 years. You can get tickets to all of his upcoming dates here.

On May 24th, Morrissey will release his new covers album, California Sun, featuring contributions from Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, Broken Social Scene member Ariel Engle, and more.

Pick up copies of Morrissey’s albums on vinyl here.

Morrissey 2019 Broadway Residency:

05/02 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/03 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/04 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/07 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/08 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/10 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/11 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater