Morrissey teams with Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste for cover of Jobriath’s “Morning Starship”: Stream

Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste (photo by Caroline Daniel) and Morrissey (photo by Heather Kaplan)

Late last year, Morrissey announced plans for a covers album titled, California Son. The Smiths frontman offered more details about the record in February, confirming its release on May 24th via Etienne. Now, the singer has previewed the work with a new single.

The 12-track effort finds Moz teaming with an array of artists — including Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, Broken Social Scene’s Ariel Engle, Petra Haden, and others — to cover artists ranging from Bob Dylan to Carly Simon and Phil Ochs. Following up his take on Roy Orbison’s 1964 hit single “It’s Over” last month, Morrissey has today unveiled his collaboration with Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear, a take on glam rock legend Jobriath aka Bruce Wayne Campbell’s “Morning Starship”.



The new rendition of the 1973 number is slightly more psychedelic in its production, offering a fuller, electronic-tinged sound that updates it for the 21st century. Still, the song in essence remains true to its inspiration, closely mirroring its original form and melody. Perhaps the most striking difference is the use of harmonies, with backing vocals taking cues from Grizzly Bear’s own catalog and featured more heavily in the mix.

Listen to Morrisey and Droste’s cover and the original “Morning Starship” below.

In February, Morrissey revealed he would return to Canada for his first tour of the country in over 15 years. At the start of the month, he also announced a seven-date Broadway residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York City during May. You can get tickets to all his dates here.

The singer also recently released a deluxe edition of his 2017 album, Low in High School. For the artist’s past releases on vinyl, head here.