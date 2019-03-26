Hear Mötley Crüe’s “Kickstart My Heart” sung in styles of Deftones, RHCP, and Led Zeppelin / Greta Van Fleet

Anthony Vincent, via YouTube: Ten Second Songs

YouTube singing sensation Anthony Vincent is back at it, giving many voices to the Mötley Crüe classic “Kickstart My Heart” in honor of the release of The Dirt movie. In fact, Vincent has a cameo in the film, which premiered on Netflix this past Friday,

Vincent, whose “Ten Second Songs” channel is closing in on three million subscribers, is known for singing popular hits in multiple styles. For “Kickstart My Heart”, the YouTuber starts out by staying true to the original with his best Vince Neil impression, before delivering such styles as Deftones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and others.



A funny moment comes when he conjures up a massive Robert Plant-like wail, but the onscreen title of the style flicks back and forth between Led Zeppelin and Greta Van Fleet.

Vincent also mixes it up with the styles of Ricky Martin, the Saved by the Bell theme, Hall & Oates, and The Prodigy (in honor of the late Keith Flint), among others. Heck, he even throws in a little bit of everyone’s favorite punching bag, Imagine Dragons.

Among Vincent’s other recent videos are Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” sung in 20 different styles, and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” performed in 42 different styles.

Check out Anthony Vincent singing “Kickstart My Heart” in 17 different styles below, and read a review of The Dirt movie here.