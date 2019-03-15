Mötley Crüe cover Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” for The Dirt soundtrack: Stream

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx / Madonna

Mötley Crüe and Madonna both hit the music scene in the early ’80s, and nearly 40 years later, the veteran hard-rock band has covered the Material Girl’s “Like a Virgin” for the soundtrack to the new Crüe biopic, The Dirt.

The tune (listen below) is one of four new tracks the band recorded for the movie, which premieres March 22nd on Netflix. Even though it was Nikki Sixx’s plan to record the cover, the bassist admitted that even he initially thought it was “actually a really horrible idea.”



“When my mind’s open like that, these ideas pop in,” Sixx recently told Billboard. “And [it] popped in my head, and I sort of like looked up, as if to laugh at God, and went, ‘You’re pretty funny.’” Even producer Bob Rock told Sixx, “Yeah, I don’t know — good luck!”

The Crüe put their glam-metal spin on the iconic pop song, with Vince Neil singing the original lyrics of the Madonna tune. Considering the debauchery that Mötley Crüe are known for, Sixx remarked, “It was weird to hear Vince singing [the words] ‘like a virgin’.”

Sixx added that that Mick Mars has a guitar part in the song that’s “a bit of a nod to Metallica because [when] Metallica heard the Dr. Feelgood album, [they] used Bob Rock to make the ‘Black Album’. It’s kind of a nod back to those guys because we were workin’ with Bob again.” The riff that Sixx is talking about is pretty obvious at the track’s 2:45 mark.

Asked whether Madonna knew about the Crüe’s cover, Sixx replied, “I don’t know. She will soon, I imagine. Maybe we can get her in the video.”

Listen to Mötley Crüe’s full version of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” below. As mentioned, The Dirt movie hits Netflix on March 22nd, while the soundtrack arrives the same day and is available for pre-order here.