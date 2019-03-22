Mötley Crüe unveil two more new songs from the soundtrack to The Dirt: Stream

Motley Crue

It’s a good day to be a Mötley Crüe fan. The film adaptation of their debauched memoir The Dirt is finally available on Netflix today (March 22nd). And to commemorate the release, the band has dropped the final pair of new songs that they have recorded for the soundtrack to said movie.

Following the release of the song “The Dirt (Est. 1981)” and a cover of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin”, the Crüe have unveiled two more original songs — “Crash and Burn” and “Ride With the Devil” (stream both below). On the tracks, Mick Mars’ bluesy guitar playing is as meaty as ever, punctuated with squealing solos. Tommy Lee’s drums work around the groove like Ginger Baker at his best. And Vince Neil holds on for dear life, his still-recognizable vocals fading a bit with the years and mileage he’s put on them.



According to an interview that bassist and songwriter Nikki Sixx gave to Billboard about the new Crüe tunes, the band was only under the gun to write one fresh song for the soundtrack to The Dirt but they felt so inspired that they came up with a bunch of originals that they whittled down to three, plus the Madonna cover.

What any of this means for the future of Mötley Crüe is anyone’s guess. The band has said that they are holding true to their commitment to never tour again, but reserve the right to hit the studio and make more music. For now, fans will have to make good with the movie soundtrack, which is now available to purchase or stream.

However, at least one member of the group isn’t waiting around for the phone to ring. Vocalist Vince Neil has tour dates scheduled off and on throughout 2019, including a gig tonight (March 22nd) at the Jackson Rancheria Casino in Jackson, California; a show on March 29th with Great White and Slaughter at the Official Black Bear Casino in Carlton, Minnesota; and an appearance with Sammy Hagar’s Full Circle Jam Tour on May 20th at the Rose Music Center at the Heights in Huber Heights, Ohio. Pick up tickets for Vince Neil’s shows here.