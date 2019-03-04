The Mountain Goats investigate a bloody crime scene on new song “Cadaver Sniffing Dog”: Stream

The Mountain Goats, photo via Facebook

On April 26th, The Mountain Goats will drop off their seventeenth (!) full-length album, In League with Dragons, via Merge Records. The follow-up to 2017’s Goths finds John Darnielle & co. drawing from fantasy and sci-fi to launch a genre they describe as “dragon noir”. January brought us the lead single, “Younger”; now, a second cut in “Cadaver Sniffing Dog” has been revealed.

The latest offering details a brutal crime scene covered in hair, blood, and even brain matter. “The lyric is a noir vision of a crime scene investigation, and is a metaphor for a relationship in which there is nothing whatsoever left to salvage,” Darnielle remarked in a statement.



Take a listen below.

Read the the frontman’s full notes on “Cadaver Sniffing Dog”:

My records indicate that I wrote “Cadaver Sniffing Dog” on Christmas Day, 2017, which probably tells you more about me than the song itself could ever hope to. I’d had the title in a notebook for several years, and had made a run or two at it, but Christmas lights & early sunsets seem to have put me in the right frame of mind to rise to the challenge of writing something morbid enough to live up to the name. Because I’m me, and favor sharp contrast, I went with something uptempo instead of, you know, a dirge.

The acoustic guitars (Matt Douglas & I playing together in the same isolation room), bass, and drums are live in the studio; the lead vocal may also have been tracked on that same take, I forget; the downtown-New-York-by-way-of-Berlin guitar solo is Thom Gill. The strings are arranged by producer Owen Pallett and performed by the Macedonian Radio Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Oleg Kondratenko. The backing vocals are arranged by Robert Bailey and sung by himself, Everett Drake, Jason Eskridge, and Michael Mishaw, with whom we also worked on the Goths album; it’s a profound honor to to me to have Robert and the guys take a song and just elevate it, transport it, make it cosmic. Matt Ross-Spang engineered it and Shani Gandhi mixed it; they are actual wizards.

The lyric is a noir vision of a crime scene investigation, and is a metaphor for a relationship in which there is nothing whatsoever left to salvage, because, as I mentioned earlier, it was Christmas, and, being the sort of person who really tries to get into the Christmas spirit, I — well, anyway, please enjoy “Cadaver Sniffing Dog.”

To coincide with the track, The Mountain Goats have added new dates in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Charlottesville to their extensive North American tour. Grab tickets here.

The Mountain Goats 2019 Tour Dates:

04/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/27 – Milton, DE @ Dogfish Head

04/28 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theater

04/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/01 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

05/03 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

05/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

05/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

05/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery

05/11 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

05/13 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk Chumley

05/14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

07/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

07/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

07/24 – Durham, NC @ MRG30

08/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

08/29 – Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter

08/30 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

08/31 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

09/01 – Spokane, WA @ The Bing Crosby Theater

09/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver

09/07 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Alladin

09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

09/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

11/10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

11/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

11/14 – Utrecht, NL @ De Helling

11/15 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/16 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/17 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

11/20 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

11/22 – Madrid, ES @ Sala 0

11/23 – Ourense, ES @ Cafe Torgal

11/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa ao Vivo

Head here to add to your Mountain Goats vinyl collection.