The Mountain Goats investigate a bloody crime scene on new song “Cadaver Sniffing Dog”: Stream

On April 26th, The Mountain Goats will drop off their seventeenth (!) full-length album, In League with Dragons, via Merge Records. The follow-up to 2017’s Goths finds John Darnielle & co. drawing from fantasy and sci-fi to launch a genre they describe as “dragon noir”. January brought us the lead single, “Younger”; now, a second cut in “Cadaver Sniffing Dog” has been revealed.
The latest offering details a brutal crime scene covered in hair, blood, and even brain matter. “The lyric is a noir vision of a crime scene investigation, and is a metaphor for a relationship in which there is nothing whatsoever left to salvage,” Darnielle remarked in a statement.
Take a listen below.
Read the the frontman’s full notes on “Cadaver Sniffing Dog”:
My records indicate that I wrote “Cadaver Sniffing Dog” on Christmas Day, 2017, which probably tells you more about me than the song itself could ever hope to. I’d had the title in a notebook for several years, and had made a run or two at it, but Christmas lights & early sunsets seem to have put me in the right frame of mind to rise to the challenge of writing something morbid enough to live up to the name. Because I’m me, and favor sharp contrast, I went with something uptempo instead of, you know, a dirge.
The acoustic guitars (Matt Douglas & I playing together in the same isolation room), bass, and drums are live in the studio; the lead vocal may also have been tracked on that same take, I forget; the downtown-New-York-by-way-of-Berlin guitar solo is Thom Gill. The strings are arranged by producer Owen Pallett and performed by the Macedonian Radio Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Oleg Kondratenko. The backing vocals are arranged by Robert Bailey and sung by himself, Everett Drake, Jason Eskridge, and Michael Mishaw, with whom we also worked on the Goths album; it’s a profound honor to to me to have Robert and the guys take a song and just elevate it, transport it, make it cosmic. Matt Ross-Spang engineered it and Shani Gandhi mixed it; they are actual wizards.
The lyric is a noir vision of a crime scene investigation, and is a metaphor for a relationship in which there is nothing whatsoever left to salvage, because, as I mentioned earlier, it was Christmas, and, being the sort of person who really tries to get into the Christmas spirit, I — well, anyway, please enjoy “Cadaver Sniffing Dog.”
To coincide with the track, The Mountain Goats have added new dates in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Charlottesville to their extensive North American tour. Grab tickets here.
The Mountain Goats 2019 Tour Dates:
04/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/27 – Milton, DE @ Dogfish Head
04/28 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theater
04/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/01 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
05/03 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
05/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
05/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
05/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery
05/11 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
05/13 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk Chumley
05/14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
07/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
07/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
07/24 – Durham, NC @ MRG30
08/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
08/29 – Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter
08/30 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station
08/31 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge
09/01 – Spokane, WA @ The Bing Crosby Theater
09/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver
09/07 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
09/09 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/10 – Portland, OR @ Alladin
09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
09/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
11/10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
11/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
11/14 – Utrecht, NL @ De Helling
11/15 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11/16 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/17 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
11/20 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
11/22 – Madrid, ES @ Sala 0
11/23 – Ourense, ES @ Cafe Torgal
11/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa ao Vivo
