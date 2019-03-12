Mumford & Sons add new North American summer tour dates

Mumford and Sons aren’t even halfway through their current stretch of North American tour dates, and they’re already planning more. In continued support of their latest album, Delta, the British band has revealed a handful of shows for this Summer.

The new dates are set for August, a month after Mumford and the boys finish hitting European festivals like Rock Werchter, Hurricane & Southside, and Pinkpop. Kicking off August 3rd in Los Angeles, the fresh leg then steps into Portland, Vancouver, Missoula, and West Valley City, with a gig at George, Washington’s iconic Gorge Amphitheatre in the middle.



Portugal. the Man will open all the dates except the final one in Greenwood Village, Colorado, when Lord Huron will serve as support. Tickets go on sale March 15th, with verified fan pre-sale launching one the 14th. Find all the info at the band’s website, and check here for tickets to all of Mumford & Sons upcoming shows.

The complete schedule is below.

Mumford & Sons 2019 Tour Dates:

03/12 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena *

03/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

03/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *

03/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

03/18 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum *

03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

03/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

03/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC *

03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Field House *

03/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

03/30 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center *

03/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

04/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

04/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

04/29 – Milan, IT @ Medialanum Forum

05/01 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

05/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

05/05 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle

05/07 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

05/08 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

05/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

05/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

05/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/18 – Gothenburg, SE @ Scandinavium

05/19 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

05/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

05/24-26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

06/01 – London, UK @ Gentlemen of the Road X All Points East Festival

06/02 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena

06/04 – Sheffield, UK @ Fly DSA Arena

06/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

06/08-10 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/10 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

06/14-15 – Dublin, IE @ Gentlemen of the Road presents Malahide Castle

06/21-23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/21-23 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/27-30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium #

08/05 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

08/07 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium #

08/09 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre #

08/11 – Missoula, MT @ Ogren Park at Allegiance Field #

08/13 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

08/15 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

* = w/ Cat Power

# = w/ Portugal. the Man

^ = w/ Lord Huron

Revisit the band’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith with…, during which Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane described the new arena show as an “immersive and inclusive experience.” Take a listen below.

