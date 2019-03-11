Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida announce 2019 summer tour

Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida

Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida have announced they will join forces this summer for an extensive tour. Produced by LiveNation, the venture will bring the trio of chart-topping hip-hop acts to 21 amphitheaters across North America in July and August.

The joint tour begins in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on July 23rd, kicking off a series of southern dates that span till the end of the month. On August 1st, the three hitmakers arrive in Wantagh, New York, eventually routing through New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and a lone Canadian date in Toronto in the following two weeks. By way of the Midwest and three-night Texas run, the outing closes at the end of August with two California gigs.



(Read: Dusting ‘Em Off: TLC – CrazySexyCool)

Tickets for the upcoming summer tour go on sale on Friday, March 15th, at 10:00 a.m. local, after which you can check for tickets on the secondary market at StubHub. Check out the full itinerary below.

Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida 2019 Tour Dates:

07/23 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

07/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/31 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08/01 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

08/09 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/11 – Boston, MA @ The Xfinity Center

08/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/17 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Nelly and TLC only)

08/20 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart AMP

08/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/23 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

08/27 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

08/30 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/31 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre