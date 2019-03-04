Netflix hits back at Steven Spielberg over Oscar rules

Steven Spielberg vs. Netflix

Over the weekend, it was reported that Steven Spielberg wants to impose more rules on streaming services to be eligible for an Oscar. And as an Academy Governor representing the directors branch, he’ll push for those rules when the Academy reconvenes in April.

“Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation,” a spokesman for Spielberg’s Amblin explained. “He’ll be happy if the others will join (his campaign) when that comes up. He will see what happens.”



On Sunday night, Netflix responded with a statement on Twitter:

We love cinema. Here are some things we also love: -Access for people who can't always afford, or live in towns without, theaters

-Letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time

-Giving filmmakers more ways to share art These things are not mutually exclusive. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) March 4, 2019

It’s an admirable, albeit political, response, but likely won’t change the tune of Academy governors and exhibitors come April. There are several voices in this matter that go well beyond Spielberg and the Academy.

As Variety points out, despite Netflix’s best intentions of releasing their films simultaneously in theaters, some exhibitors have insisted the streaming giant release its films in theaters a good three months ahead of streaming.

What’s more, Netflix isn’t alone, as their own competition, ranging from Amazon and Hulu to newcomers such as Apple and WarnerMedia, all have a stake in this game going forward. It’s very unlikely they’ll sit there silently.

Needless to say, this debate is far from over. It’s just beginning.