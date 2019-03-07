New Tool album is likely either done or ready for mastering

Tool with Joe Baressi and Bob Ludwig, via Facebook: Tool

When it comes to the new Tool album, even a simple photo with no caption can send ripples of excitement through the band’s devoted fanbase.

Earlier today (March 7th), Tool posted a photo on Facebook of band members Adam Jones, Danny Carey, and Justin Chancellor posing with producer Joe Baressi and engineer Bob Ludwig. The key here is Ludwig, who mastered Tool’s 10,000 Days, as well as albums from Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Rage Against the Machine, and many others.



What it likely means is that the progressive metal band and Baressi have handed over the tracks to Ludwig to create the final masters, or, better yet, that the mastering is already completed. The timing would fall in line with singer Maynard James Keenan’s recent revelation that the album will likely arrive “between mid May and mid July.”

Keenan’s full update last month read as follows: “Update- Midway through mixing. Most likely be a few recalls. Then some arguing. Then Mastering, Artwork, Video, Special Packaging, etc. Best Ballpark Guess- Release date somewhere between Mid May and Mid July. More focused updates to follow as we progress.”

Tool’s new album will mark the band’s first in 13 years, with 10,000 Days having been released in 2006. The band will play US festival shows at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 5th; Epicenter in Rockingham, North Carolina, on May 11th; and Chicago Open Air on May 19th. Tool are also scheduled to embark on a European tour in June.

Tickets for the band’s upcoming concerts are available here.