Nick Murphy announces 2019 world tour dates

Nick Murphy, photo by Willy Lukatis

Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker) is set to release his first full-length under his given name, Run Fast Sleep Naked, on April 26th. In support of the Dave Harrington-co-produced effort, the electronica artist will head out on an extensive world tour.

With more than 40 stops on the docket, things kick off with an Australian run in April in May, largely consisting of appearances at the traveling Groovin the Moo Festival. Murphy will then come to North American for a May-July run that includes stops in Chicago, Vancouver, Calgary, Seattle, Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn. Europe’s next, with fall dates filling up the month of October.



Find Murphy’s full schedule below. Tickets go on sale March 15th via LiveNation, after which you can check secondary markets like StubHub. You can also snag some of Murphy’s Faker material on vinyl here.

Nick Murphy 2019 Tour Dates:

04/26 – Wayville, AU @ Groovin The Moo Festival

04/27 – Maitland, AU @ Groovin The Moo Festival

04/28 – Canberra, AU @ Groovin The Moo Festival

05/01 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

05/04 – Bendigo, AU @ Groovin The Moo Festival

05/05 – Townsville, AU @ Groovin The Moo Festival

05/08 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

05/11 – Bunbury, AU @ Groovin The Moo Festival

05/14 – Sydney, AU @ The Enmore

05/18 – Darwin, AU @ Bass in the Grass Festival

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/01 – Winnipeg, MN @ The Garrick

06/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

06/06 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

06/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

06/12 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

06/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/20 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight

06/21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/30 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

07/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

07/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/01 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu

10/02 – Porto, PT @ Coliseu

10/04 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Riviera

10/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo 1

10/07 – Turin, IT @ Teatro Concordia

10/09 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

10/10 – Zurich, SE @ X@tra

10/12 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal

10/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Tempdrom

10/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ‘ADE Presents’

10/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

10/20 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/21 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

10/22 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

10/24 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/25 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

Revisit the Run Fast Sleep Naked lead single “Sanity” below.