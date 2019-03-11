Nick Murphy announces 2019 world tour dates

Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker) is set to release his first full-length under his given name, Run Fast Sleep Naked, on April 26th. In support of the Dave Harrington-co-produced effort, the electronica artist will head out on an extensive world tour.
With more than 40 stops on the docket, things kick off with an Australian run in April in May, largely consisting of appearances at the traveling Groovin the Moo Festival. Murphy will then come to North American for a May-July run that includes stops in Chicago, Vancouver, Calgary, Seattle, Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn. Europe’s next, with fall dates filling up the month of October.
Find Murphy’s full schedule below. Tickets go on sale March 15th via LiveNation, after which you can check secondary markets like StubHub. You can also snag some of Murphy’s Faker material on vinyl here.
Nick Murphy 2019 Tour Dates:
04/26 – Wayville, AU @ Groovin The Moo Festival
04/27 – Maitland, AU @ Groovin The Moo Festival
04/28 – Canberra, AU @ Groovin The Moo Festival
05/01 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
05/04 – Bendigo, AU @ Groovin The Moo Festival
05/05 – Townsville, AU @ Groovin The Moo Festival
05/08 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
05/11 – Bunbury, AU @ Groovin The Moo Festival
05/14 – Sydney, AU @ The Enmore
05/18 – Darwin, AU @ Bass in the Grass Festival
05/29 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
06/01 – Winnipeg, MN @ The Garrick
06/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
06/06 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
06/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
06/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
06/12 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater
06/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
06/20 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight
06/21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
06/30 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
07/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
07/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/01 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu
10/02 – Porto, PT @ Coliseu
10/04 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Riviera
10/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo 1
10/07 – Turin, IT @ Teatro Concordia
10/09 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
10/10 – Zurich, SE @ X@tra
10/12 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal
10/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Tempdrom
10/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ‘ADE Presents’
10/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
10/20 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/21 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
10/22 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
10/24 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/25 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
Revisit the Run Fast Sleep Naked lead single “Sanity” below.