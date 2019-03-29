Nicolas Cage files for annulment four days after marriage

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage’s fourth marriage has come to an abrupt end.

The Blast reports that Cage, 55, is seeking an annulment from Erika Koike — just four days after the couple tied the knot.



Cage began dating Koike, a makeup artist, last year, and they married on March 23rd. The reason for their separation was not immediately clear.

If Cage is not granted an annulment, he will seek a divorce, The Blast reports.

This is not the first time Cage has seen his marriage come to an end in relatively short order; in 2002 he split from his second wife, Lisa Marie Presley, after just three months. Cage was married to his first wife, Patricia Arquette, from 1995 to 2001. His third marriage to Alice Kim, a former waitress, lasted 12 years from 2004 to 2016.

Last year, Cage starred in Mandy, one of our favorite films in all of 2018. Among his upcoming credits is a role in an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Colour Out of Space.