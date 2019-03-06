Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx addresses “rape” story in The Dirt: “Those words were irresponsible on my part”

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx, photo by Philip Cosores

With the movie adaptation of the warts-and-all Mötley Crüe memoir, The Dirt, hitting Netflix on March 22nd, bassist Nikki Sixx has made a long overdue comment about one of the more damning incidents in the book.

As told to the book’s co-author Neil Strauss in 2000, Sixx recounted getting pulled into a bedroom by a woman and the two having sex. In the course of their dalliance, Sixx tricked the unnamed woman into having sex with his bandmate, Tommy Lee.



“We f*cked for a while, then I told her I had to go to the bathroom. I went into the party and found Tommy,” Sixx wrote in The Dirt. “‘Dude, come here.’ I grabbed him. ‘I got this chick in the closet. Follow me, and don’t say a word. When I tell you, start f*cking her.’”

“In the closet, I stood directly behind Tommy,” he continued. “He f*cked her while she grabbed my hair and yelled, ‘Oh, Nikki! Nikki!’”

The next day, according to Sixx, the woman called him to tell him she had been raped that evening, alleging that she was attacked by a man who picked her up as she attempted to hitchhike home. As Sixx wrote in the book, “At first, I was relieved, because it meant I hadn’t raped her. But the more I thought about it, the more I realized that I pretty much had. I was in a zone, though, and in that zone, consequences did not exist. Besides, I was capable of sinking even lower than that.”

Initially, during an interview with Rolling Stone about the forthcoming biopic, Sixx deflected any questions about the incident, claiming, “There was a little embellishment here and there with Neil Strauss.” However, in a subsequent statement, Sixx claims that he doesn’t “actually recall that story in the book beyond reading it” and that he doesn’t “recall a lot of the interviews with Neil.” (Strauss declined to comment as his contract with the band and publisher prevents him from doing so.)

In his statement, Sixx doesn’t admit to the legitimacy of the alleged incident or apologize directly for it, only for telling the story to Strauss. “I have no clue why it’s in there other than I was outta my head and it’s possibly greatly embellished or [I] made it up,” he said. “Those words were irresponsible on my part. I am sorry.”

Read Sixx’s full statement below.

“The book was written in 2000 during a really low point in my life. I had lost my sobriety and was using drugs and alcohol to deal with a disintegrating relationship which I still to this day regret how I handled… I honestly don’t recall a lot of the interviews with Neil.

I went into rehab in 2001 and really wish I would’ve done my interviews after I was clean and sober like I am today.

I don’t actually recall that story in the book beyond reading it. I have no clue why its in there other than I was outta my head and it’s possibly greatly embellished or [I] made it up. Those words were irresponsible on my part. I am sorry.

There is a lot of horrible behavior in the book.

What I can tell you is that we all lived to regret a lot and learned from it.

We own up to all our behavior that hurt our selves, our families, friends and any innocents around us.”

The incident in question will not be depicted in the movie version of The Dirt. A trailer for the film was released last month. Watch it below.