Win tickets to Nils Frahm with Chicago Symphony Orchestra

German composer Nils Frahm is teaming up with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for a special one-off concert on Friday, April 5th at Symphony Center Chicago. Tickets are now on sale, but you can also win them via our latest giveaway. Three lucky readers of Consequence can get their hands on a pair of tickets simply by entering using the widget below.

Earlier this year, Frahm released the second installment in his Encore EP series. While its predecessor focused on “an acoustic pallet of sounds with just a solo piano and harmonium,” Encore 2 traverses more ambient landscapes. In fact, all four tracks were recorded through an amplified stone well Frahm stumbled upon while on the island of Mallorca. Listen to it here. Frahm’s last full-length, All Melody, surfaced in January 2018.



Watch a teaser trailer for the concert below: