Noname to release new “Song 32” next week

Noname, photo by Caroline Daniel

Noname kicked off the new year with “Song 31”, an impressive offering which promptly landed on our New Sounds playlist of must-hear tunes. The Chicago rapper is now planning to release a follow-up track, aptly titled “Song 32”, on April 5th.

“Song 32” might be Noname’s last for a bit, as she intends on focusing on her other “goals.” “After I put out ‘Song 32’ I’m laying low for a while,” she wrote Thursday in a since-deleted tweet. “I ventured off from my initial goals and it’s time to get back to them.”



SONG 32

(APRIL 5) — Noname (@noname) March 28, 2019

“Thanks for all the love and support along the way guys,” the MC added. “I know I joke at my shows a lot but yall mean so much to me.”

Noname’s last full-length, Room 25, was named one of the best of 2018. We’re still anxiously awaiting details on her collaborative album with Smino and Saba.

Looking ahead, Noname has a slew of tour dates on her itinerary, including shows supporting Anderson .Paak and festival gigs at New York’s Governors Ball, Louisville’s Forecastle Festival, and Detroit’s MO POP. Grab tickets here.

Revisit Noname’s Tonight Show performance of Room 25 track “Ace” featuring Smino and Saba: