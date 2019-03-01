Northwest Terror Fest 2019 lineup: Pig Destroyer, Wolfbrigade, Cirith Ungol, and more to crush Seattle

Northwest Terror Fest artwork

The annual Northwest Terror Fest has revealed its 2019 lineup, and the three-day extravaganza will feature such acts as grindcore heroes Pig Destroyer, crust punkers Wolfbrigade, and pioneering doom metal band Cirith Ungol. The festival takes place May 30th through June 1st at multiple venues in Seattle, Washington.

Along with Cirith Ungol, the Thursday (May 30th) lineup will feature such acts as Acid Witch, Ken Mode, Dawn Ray’d, Spirit Adrift, Bongzilla, and more.



The Friday (May 31st) lineup includes Wolfbrigade, Inter Arma, Wayfayer, Derkerta, Pathology, Indian, and more.

And the Saturday (June 1st) bill boasts Pig Destroyer, Khorada, Gadget, Despise You, Bongripper, and Windhand’s Dorthia Cottrell, among others.

The shows will take place at the Seattle venues Neumos, Barboza, and Highline. A full breakdown of set times can be seen below, with tickets available here. More information can be found at NorthwestTerrorFest.com.

Northwest Terror Fest Schedule:

Thursday, May 30th

Neumos:

10:10 – END – Cirith Ungol

8:50 – 9:30 – Acid Witch

7:35 – 8:10 – Spirit Adrift

6:30 – 7:00 – Demon Lung

5:30 – 6:00 – Castle

Barboza:

9:30 – 10:10 – Dawn Ray’d

8:10 – 8:50 – KEN Mode

7:00 – 7:35 – Sutekh Hexen

6:00 – 6:30 – Dead to a Dying World

5:00 – 5:30 – Addaura

Highline (Thursday After Party):

12:30 – END – Bongzilla

11:30 – 12:10 – Pound

Friday, May 31st

Neumos:

10:10 – END – Wolfbrigade

8:50 – 9:30 – Derketa

7:35 – 8:10 – Pathology

6:30 – 7:00 – Vastum

5:30 – 6:00 – Dreaming Dead

Barboza:

9:30 – 10:10 – Inter Arma

8:10 – 8:50 – Wayfarer

7:00 – 7:35 – Thantifaxath

6:00 – 6:30 – Vouna

5:00 – 5:30 – Xoth

Highline (Friday After Party):

12:30 – END – Indian

11:30 – 12:10 – Year of the Cobra

Saturday, June 1st

Neumos:

10:10 – END – Pig Destroyer

8:50 – 9:30 – Despise You

7:35 – 8:10 – Dorthia Cottrell (of Windhand)

6:30 – 7:00 – Cloud Rat

5:30 – 6:00 – Closet Witch

Barboza:

9:30 – 10:10 – Khorada

8:10 – 8:50 – Gadget

7:00 – 7:35 – Eight Bells

6:00 – 6:30 – Immortal Bird

5:00 – 5:30 – Shrine of the Serpent

Highline (Saturday After Party):

12:30 – END – Bongripper

11:30 – 12:10 – Oxygen Destroyer