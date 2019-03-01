Northwest Terror Fest 2019 lineup: Pig Destroyer, Wolfbrigade, Cirith Ungol, and more to crush Seattle

The annual Northwest Terror Fest has revealed its 2019 lineup, and the three-day extravaganza will feature such acts as grindcore heroes Pig Destroyer, crust punkers Wolfbrigade, and pioneering doom metal band Cirith Ungol. The festival takes place May 30th through June 1st at multiple venues in Seattle, Washington.
Along with Cirith Ungol, the Thursday (May 30th) lineup will feature such acts as Acid Witch, Ken Mode, Dawn Ray’d, Spirit Adrift, Bongzilla, and more.
The Friday (May 31st) lineup includes Wolfbrigade, Inter Arma, Wayfayer, Derkerta, Pathology, Indian, and more.
And the Saturday (June 1st) bill boasts Pig Destroyer, Khorada, Gadget, Despise You, Bongripper, and Windhand’s Dorthia Cottrell, among others.
The shows will take place at the Seattle venues Neumos, Barboza, and Highline. A full breakdown of set times can be seen below, with tickets available here. More information can be found at NorthwestTerrorFest.com.
Northwest Terror Fest Schedule:
Thursday, May 30th
Neumos:
10:10 – END – Cirith Ungol
8:50 – 9:30 – Acid Witch
7:35 – 8:10 – Spirit Adrift
6:30 – 7:00 – Demon Lung
5:30 – 6:00 – Castle
Barboza:
9:30 – 10:10 – Dawn Ray’d
8:10 – 8:50 – KEN Mode
7:00 – 7:35 – Sutekh Hexen
6:00 – 6:30 – Dead to a Dying World
5:00 – 5:30 – Addaura
Highline (Thursday After Party):
12:30 – END – Bongzilla
11:30 – 12:10 – Pound
Friday, May 31st
Neumos:
10:10 – END – Wolfbrigade
8:50 – 9:30 – Derketa
7:35 – 8:10 – Pathology
6:30 – 7:00 – Vastum
5:30 – 6:00 – Dreaming Dead
Barboza:
9:30 – 10:10 – Inter Arma
8:10 – 8:50 – Wayfarer
7:00 – 7:35 – Thantifaxath
6:00 – 6:30 – Vouna
5:00 – 5:30 – Xoth
Highline (Friday After Party):
12:30 – END – Indian
11:30 – 12:10 – Year of the Cobra
Saturday, June 1st
Neumos:
10:10 – END – Pig Destroyer
8:50 – 9:30 – Despise You
7:35 – 8:10 – Dorthia Cottrell (of Windhand)
6:30 – 7:00 – Cloud Rat
5:30 – 6:00 – Closet Witch
Barboza:
9:30 – 10:10 – Khorada
8:10 – 8:50 – Gadget
7:00 – 7:35 – Eight Bells
6:00 – 6:30 – Immortal Bird
5:00 – 5:30 – Shrine of the Serpent
Highline (Saturday After Party):
12:30 – END – Bongripper
11:30 – 12:10 – Oxygen Destroyer