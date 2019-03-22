Offset and Travis Scott perform “Legacy” on Ellen: Watch

Travis Scott and Migos' Offset on Ellen, photo via Warner Bros.

Earlier this year, Migos star Offset dropped his solo debut, Father of 4. The Georgia-born rapper promoted the album on Friday morning with a daytime TV appearance on Ellen — and he didn’t come alone.

Offset tapped Travis Scott for a performance of their Father of 4 collaboration, “Legacy”. There wasn’t much in the way of stage props or decorations for the two MCs, but the pair still held it down while a projection of flames blazed behind them.



The Migos rapper later sat down with host Ellen DeGeneres to talk about his highly publicized apology to wife Cardi B (and subsequent rejection), his estranged father, and his harrowing May 2018 car crash. With the help of four-year-old son Kody, Offset also pledged to donate $25,000 to The Ellen Fund.

Father of 4 also featured special guests in Cardi, J. Cole, Gucci Mane, Gunna, and fellow Migos member Quavo.