Oh Sees announce fall 2019 North American tour

Are Oh Sees ever not doing something? After releasing their latest album, Smote Reverser, last summer, John Dwyer and co. reissued their 2006 LP, The Cool Death of Island Raiders, this week. They also just finished playing a bunch of gigs at South by Southwest, but not even the notorious slog of a conference can slow them down. Today, the band has revealed a full North American tour schedule for the fall.
Following an appearance at Shaky Knees in Atlanta, Oh Sees will head out on a spring and summer run that will take them all around Europe. They’ll return to the States in late September for a three-night run at San Francisco’s The Chapel before hitting Portland, Vancouver, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Along the way, they’ll hold down two nights at Chicago’s Thalia Hall, three at Brooklyn’s Warsaw, and another two at Hotel Vegas in Austin before wrapping up on Halloween night in Los Angeles.
Find their complete itinerary below, and get tickets here. While you’re at it, you can stock up on some of the prolific band’s vinyl releases here.
Oh Sees 2019 Tour Dates:
05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Fest
05/18 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/19 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
05/20 – Belfast, UK Limelight 18-20
05/21 – Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory
05/23 – Cardiff, UK @ The Tramshed
05/24 – Derby, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival
06/07 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest
06/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ San Diego Belly Up
08/23 – Charleville, FR @ Cabaret Vert festival
08/24 – Guéret, FR @ Check-in Festival
08/27 – Ravenna, IT @ Hana-Bi (Free)
08/29 – Vienna, AU @ Arena
08/30 – Munich, DE @ Strom
08/31 – Berlin, DE @ Kreuzberg Festsaal
09/01 – Brussels, BE @ Les Botaniquesen
09/03 – Bordeaux, FR @ BT 59
09/04 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
09/05 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan
09/06 – London, UK @ Troxy
09/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *
10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *
10/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *
10/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *
10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *
10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Ballroom *
10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
10/15 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
10/16 – Cambridge, MA The Sinclair
10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *
10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *
10/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *
10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
10/23 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *
10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks *
10/26 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
10/27 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
10/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *
* = w/ Prettiest Eyes