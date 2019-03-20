Oh Sees announce fall 2019 North American tour

Oh Sees, photo by David Brendan Hall

Are Oh Sees ever not doing something? After releasing their latest album, Smote Reverser, last summer, John Dwyer and co. reissued their 2006 LP, The Cool Death of Island Raiders, this week. They also just finished playing a bunch of gigs at South by Southwest, but not even the notorious slog of a conference can slow them down. Today, the band has revealed a full North American tour schedule for the fall.

Following an appearance at Shaky Knees in Atlanta, Oh Sees will head out on a spring and summer run that will take them all around Europe. They’ll return to the States in late September for a three-night run at San Francisco’s The Chapel before hitting Portland, Vancouver, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Along the way, they’ll hold down two nights at Chicago’s Thalia Hall, three at Brooklyn’s Warsaw, and another two at Hotel Vegas in Austin before wrapping up on Halloween night in Los Angeles.

Find their complete itinerary below, and get tickets here. While you’re at it, you can stock up on some of the prolific band’s vinyl releases here.

Oh Sees 2019 Tour Dates:

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Fest

05/18 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/19 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

05/20 – Belfast, UK Limelight 18-20

05/21 – Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory

05/23 – Cardiff, UK @ The Tramshed

05/24 – Derby, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival

06/07 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest

06/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ San Diego Belly Up

08/23 – Charleville, FR @ Cabaret Vert festival

08/24 – Guéret, FR @ Check-in Festival

08/27 – Ravenna, IT @ Hana-Bi (Free)

08/29 – Vienna, AU @ Arena

08/30 – Munich, DE @ Strom

08/31 – Berlin, DE @ Kreuzberg Festsaal

09/01 – Brussels, BE @ Les Botaniquesen

09/03 – Bordeaux, FR @ BT 59

09/04 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

09/05 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

09/06 – London, UK @ Troxy

09/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

10/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

10/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Ballroom *

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

10/15 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

10/16 – Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

10/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/23 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks *

10/26 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

10/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

* = w/ Prettiest Eyes