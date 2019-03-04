The Strokes and Red Hot Chili Peppers to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Philip Cosores), Eddie Vedder (Chris Hill), The Strokes (Carlo Cavaluzzi)

Ohana Fest is an annual three-day music festival organized by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and professional surfer Kelly Slater.

Along with Vedder himself, this year’s headliners include The Strokes and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Other notable acts include Tash Sultana, Jenny Lewis, Incubus, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mudhoney, Devendra Banhart, Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real, Glen Hansard, Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, Fugazi offshoot The Messthetics, White Reaper, Sunflower Bean, and Benjamin Booker, among others.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. PST. Visit the festival’s website for more details. Ohana will donate a portion of proceeds to the San Onofre Parks Foundation, a California non-profit that cooperatively works with the California State Parks to develop, preserve and enhance the recreation and experience of California’s unique and beautiful coastal parks.