Buena Vista Social Club’s Omara Portuondo announces final US tour

Omara Portuondo, photo by Johann Sauty

Omara Portuondo, legendary Cuban diva and original member of Buena Vista Social Club, will embark on a final North American tour beginning in April.

Portuondo’s “Last Kiss” farewell tour spans 11 dates, including shows in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and Montreal. She’ll be joined on the road by a traditional piano/bass/drums/percussion lineup consisting of pianist Roberto Fonseca, Andres Coayo on percussion, Ruly Herrera on drums, and bassist Yandy Martinez.



You can get tickets to Portuondo’s upcoming dates here.

Now 88 years young, Portuondo has been an active force in music for over six decades. She began her career by joining her sister Haydee as a dancer at Havana’s famed Tropicana Club in 1950. In 1953, the pair shifted their focus to music, finding success with Cuban vocal group Cuarteto d’Aida. In 1996, Portuondo was featured on Ry Cooder’s critically acclaimed album Buena Vista Social Club, as well as in the accompanying Wim Wenders film of the same name, and remains the only original Buena Vista Social Club vocalist still performing with the group She released her latest album, Omara Siempre, last year.

Omara Portuondo 2019 Tour Dates:

04/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

04/20 – Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

04/23 – Vienna, VA @ Barns at Wolf Trap

04/24 – Vienna, VA @ Barns at Wolf Trap

04/26 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

04/28 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House

05/01 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

05/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

05/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Ordway Music Theatre

06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Koerner Hall

06/27 – Montreal, QC @ Maisonneuve Theatre de la Place des Arts