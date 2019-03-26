Osheaga 2019 lineup: Tame Impala, Childish Gambino, Chemical Brothers to headline

Childish Gambino (Ben Kaye), Tame Impala (Killian Young), Chemical Brothers (Wire)

Montreal’s Osheaga Music & Arts Festival has revealed its 2019 lineup. Now in its 14th year, the three-day event returns to Parc Jean Drapeau from August 2nd-4th.

The lineup is led by Tame Impala, Childish Gambino, Chemical Brothers, Flume, and Janelle Monáe. Other notable acts include Kaytranada, Interpol, Beach House, Rosalía, Mac DeMarco, Mitski, Gucci Mane, Tierra Whack, Kurt Vile & The Violators, SebastiAn, King Princess, Saba, Denzel Curry, Gunna, 070 Shake, JPEGMAFIA, Sharon Van Etten, and Reignwolf.



Also playing are Hozier, J Balvin, Logic, City and Colour, Young the Giant, Metric, Normani, The Black Madonna, Hayley Kiyoko, Sigrid, Ravyn Lenae, Kodaline, Bob Moses, Francis and the Lights, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ski Mask the Slump God, DJ Koze, and more.

Tickets are now on sale via the festival’s website.