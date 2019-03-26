Menu
Outside Lands 2019: Childish Gambino, Blink-182, Paul Simon, Kacey Musgraves lead lineup

The San Francisco event also promises Flume, Anderson .Paak, Flying Lotus, Santigold, Better Oblivion Community Center, and more

on March 26, 2019, 11:59am
Childish Gambino (Ben Kaye), Blink-182 (Philip Cosores), Kacey Musgraves (Amy Price)
Outside Lands has revealed its 2019 lineup. Now in its 12th year, the San Francisco-based music festival returns to Golden Gate Park from August 9th-11th.

The festival promises performances by Childish Gambino, Blink-182, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, and Lil Wayne, all of who join previously announced headliner Paul Simon at the top of the lineup.

Other notable acts include Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Flying Lotus, Santigold, Better Oblivion Community Center, Toro y Moi, Denzel Curry, Tierra Whack, Phosphorescent, Mavis Staples, CupCaKKe, and Sheck Wes.

Also playing are Twenty One Pilots, The Lumineers, Kygo, Leon Bridges, Counting Crows, Hozier, Ella Mai, Bebe Rexha, RL Grime, San Holo, and Judah & The Lion, among others.

Three-day general admission and VIP tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28th at 10 am PT via the festival’s website.

Outside Lands 2019 lineup fixed

