Ozzy Osbourne’s look-alike granddaughters sing and rock out to “Crazy Train”: Watch

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

As legions of fans send well wishes to Ozzy Osbourne after illnesses have sidelined the Prince of Darkness for the past few months and forced him to postpone or cancel tour dates, they can at least share in a little bit of heartwarming family fun from the Osbourne clan.

A few days ago, Ozzy’s son Jack posted an absolutely adorable video of his two eldest daughters singing along and rocking out to their grandfather’s legendary tune “Crazy Train” (while Jack’s youngest daughter is looking on in a high chair in the background). On its own, an instant Instagram classic (watch below). But it’s also hard not to notice how much the little ones resemble their grandpa from his younger days. Put them in dark wigs and costumes with tassles, and give them microphones, and they’ll look ready to front Black Sabbath circa 1971. Or let them stick with their shaggy blonde hair and bangs for more of an ’80s Ozzy vibe.



We hope that that clip cheers up Ozzy as he recovers from an upper respiratory infection that developed into pneumonia. The singer had a brief stay in a hospital ICU due to the illness, but, according to his wife Sharon Osbourne, the metal legend started breathing on his own again and has been at home recuperating .

[Ranking Every Ozzy Osbourne Album From Worst to Best]

The North American leg of Ozzy’s “No More Tours 2” trek is set to kick off on May 25th at the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma. As of this writing, those dates are still set to go ahead as planned, with Megadeth joining him as opening act. Tickets for all shows are available here.

As for his European tour, Osbourne is looking to reschedule those performances for this fall. We’ll be sure to share those new dates with you as soon as they are announced. In the meantime, if you want to introduce Ozzy’s music to a kid in your life, you can pick up all his albums here.