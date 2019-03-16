Paris Jackson hospitalized following suicide attempt: Report

Paris Jackson in Gringo

Paris Jackson was reportedly hospitalized on Saturday morning after an attempted suicide.

According to TMZ, the daughter of Michael Jackson was rushed to the hospital at 7:30 a.m. PST by the responding EMS team after reportedly slitting her wrists.



A follow-up report has since confirmed she’s been released from the hospital and is currently under the care of her team.

Sources close to the family told TMZ that the attempted suicide was in response to the ensuing fallout from HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary, which has since renewed allegations of sexual misconduct involving the late pop star and underage boys.

As previously reported, Jackson defended her father last week in a controversial Twitter discussion in which she tweeted, “y’all take my life more seriously than i do. calm yo tittaaaaysss,” before eventually contending with the backlash.

Jackson has been incredibly vocal about her struggles with depression in the past, particularly in the wake of her father’s untimely death in 2009. In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, she suggested she had attempted suicide “multiple times.”

In a series of tweets Saturday afternoon, Jackson called TMZ’s report “lies lies lies.” Linking to the article in question, she replied, “fuck you you fucking liars.”

lies lies lies omg and more lies https://t.co/LP0axo2zZd — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019