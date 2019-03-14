Creep and The Overnight director Patrick Brice to adapt There’s Someone Inside Your House for Netflix

There's Someone Inside Your House and Patrick Brice

With The Overnight and both Creep entries, Patrick Brice has proven to be a master in turning homes into nightmares. He thrives on the kind of claustrophobic tension that makes you second-guess whether you should laugh, or cry, or scream. All of which is to say that his strengths as a filmmaker will come in handy for his next project.

As Deadline reports, Brice has signed on to direct an adaptation of Stephanie Perkins’ 2017 novel,There’s Someone Inside Your House for Netflix. The New York Times best-selling novel follows a string of high school murders in a small Nebraska town. Shazam! screenwriter Henry Gayden adapted the novel and Netflix will release the film.



Here’s the book’s official synopsis:

It’s been almost a year since Makani Young came to live with her grandmother in landlocked Nebraska, and she’s still adjusting to her new life. And still haunted by her past in Hawaii. Then, one by one, the students of her small town high school begin to die in a series of gruesome murders, each with increasing and grotesque flair. As the terror grows closer and the hunt intensifies for the killer, Makani will be forced to confront her own dark secrets.

The book has quite a cult following, which makes this quite a coup for Brice. It also helps that he has some major Hollywood wattage in support, specifically Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.

Back in January, Brice returned to Sundance Film Festival with his latest feature Corporate Animals, a horror-comedy starring Demi Moore and Ed Helms that involves caves. That film should hit theaters sometime later this year.

Revisit our past interview with Brice in which he talks about creeps and yuppies.