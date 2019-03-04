Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Pharrell announces Something in the Water Festival, featuring Travis Scott, DMB, Missy Elliott

The inaugural festival also promises Migos, Janelle Monáe, SZA, Anderson .Paak, Pusha-T, and more

by
on March 04, 2019, 11:17am
0 comments
Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell (Nathan Dainty), and Travis Scott (Amy Price)
Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell (Nathan Dainty), and Travis Scott (Amy Price)

Pharrell Williams will stage a multi-day music festival in his hometown of Virginia Beach this Spring.

The inaugural Something in the Water takes place April 26th-28th, 2019. An impressive lineup led by Pharrell, Travis Scott, Dave Matthews Band, Missy Elliott, and Migos will headline the event.

Other notable acts include Janelle Monáe, SZA, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Pusha-T, Rosalía, J Balvin, Maggie Rogers, Mac DeMarco, Jhené Aiko, Kaytranada, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, ASAP Ferg, Virgil Abloh, DRAM, Jaden Smith, and more.

The festival also promises a Pop-Up Church Service, TRAP Karaoke, and a screening of the film The Burial of Kojo presented by Ava Duvernay.

Tickets to the festival go on sale Friday, March 8th at Noon local time. Visit the festival’s website for more information.

Something in the Water Fest 2019

Previous Story
The Mountain Goats investigate a bloody crime scene on new song “Cadaver Sniffing Dog”: Stream
Next Story
Eddie Vedder, aka the real Jackson Maine, covers “Maybe It’s Time” from A Star Is Born: Watch
No comments