Pharrell announces Something in the Water Festival, featuring Travis Scott, DMB, Missy Elliott

Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell (Nathan Dainty), and Travis Scott (Amy Price)

Pharrell Williams will stage a multi-day music festival in his hometown of Virginia Beach this Spring.

The inaugural Something in the Water takes place April 26th-28th, 2019. An impressive lineup led by Pharrell, Travis Scott, Dave Matthews Band, Missy Elliott, and Migos will headline the event.



Other notable acts include Janelle Monáe, SZA, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Pusha-T, Rosalía, J Balvin, Maggie Rogers, Mac DeMarco, Jhené Aiko, Kaytranada, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, ASAP Ferg, Virgil Abloh, DRAM, Jaden Smith, and more.

The festival also promises a Pop-Up Church Service, TRAP Karaoke, and a screening of the film The Burial of Kojo presented by Ava Duvernay.

Tickets to the festival go on sale Friday, March 8th at Noon local time. Visit the festival’s website for more information.