Phil Collins announces 2019 US tour dates

Phil Collins is still alive and well. Thus, he’s expanded his “Still Not Dead Yet Tour” with a new leg of US tour dates for this fall.

The Genesis legend will embark on the 15-date jaunt beginning September 23rd in Dallas. The itinerary also includes stops in Tampa, Atlanta, Detroit, New York, Denver, and San Francisco before concluding on October 19th in Las Vegas.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 30th.

The upcoming leg marks a continuation of Collins’ first North American tour in 12 years. Prior to crossing the Atlantic, however, Collins will play a series of summer concerts in Europe. You can get tickets to all of Collins’ upcoming dates here, and see the full tour docket below.

Last year, Collins released a new 59-track archival collection called Plays Well With Others.

Phil Collins 2019 Tour Dates:

06/02 – Vienna, AT Ernst Happel Stadion

06/04 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

06/05 – Stuttgart, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/08 – Aarhus, FR @ Ceres Park

06/10 – Bergen, NO @ Koengenbergen

06/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

06/14 – Hannover, DE @ HDI Arena

06/15 – Hannover, DE @ HDI Arena

06/17 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

06/18 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/20 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark

06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion

06/22 – Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion

06/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/26 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

09/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/04 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/09 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/11 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena