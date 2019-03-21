Phil Collins announces 2019 US tour dates

Phil Collins is still alive and well. Thus, he’s expanded his “Still Not Dead Yet Tour” with a new leg of US tour dates for this fall.
The Genesis legend will embark on the 15-date jaunt beginning September 23rd in Dallas. The itinerary also includes stops in Tampa, Atlanta, Detroit, New York, Denver, and San Francisco before concluding on October 19th in Las Vegas.
(Live Review: Phil Collins Returns to the Stage in Florida)
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 30th.
The upcoming leg marks a continuation of Collins’ first North American tour in 12 years. Prior to crossing the Atlantic, however, Collins will play a series of summer concerts in Europe. You can get tickets to all of Collins’ upcoming dates here, and see the full tour docket below.
Last year, Collins released a new 59-track archival collection called Plays Well With Others.
Phil Collins 2019 Tour Dates:
06/02 – Vienna, AT Ernst Happel Stadion
06/04 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
06/05 – Stuttgart, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/08 – Aarhus, FR @ Ceres Park
06/10 – Bergen, NO @ Koengenbergen
06/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
06/14 – Hannover, DE @ HDI Arena
06/15 – Hannover, DE @ HDI Arena
06/17 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
06/18 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
06/20 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark
06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion
06/22 – Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion
06/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/26 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
09/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/04 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/09 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/11 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
10/13 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena