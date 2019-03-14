Psycho Las Vegas 2019 Lineup: Electric Wizard, GSY!BE, Clutch, Bad Religion, Deafheaven, and more

Psycho Las Vegas 2019

After rolling out names for the past several weeks, the lineup for the 2019 edition of Psycho Las Vegas is coming together nicely — and it’s stacked! A who’s who of the finest acts in metal, doom, sludge, punk, noise, and more of your favorite heavy genres make up the bill for the three-day fest taking place August 16th-18th at Sin City’s Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

The event’s official Instagram account recently shared a new poster listing topline acts Electric Wizard, Clutch, Bad Religion, Deafheaven, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Carcass, The Black Angels, Triumph of Death, The Faint, Cold Cage, Fu Manchu, Graveyard, En Minor, and Old Man Gloom.



That said, the bands in the small print are pretty killer, too, with Power Trip, Rotting Christ, Goatwhore, YOB, Devil Master, Royal Thunder, and many more also playing the festival. Better yet, the Instagram post promises a “full lineup coming soon”, meaning there’ll even be more bands added. See the current list of acts in the poster below.

This year, the bands will be playing across four stages, plus there will be a wave pool and lazy river, and an old-school Vegas-style lounge in the middle of the casino floor. Three-day passes and special “High Roller” VIP passes are currently available at this location, with single-day passes going on sale this spring.