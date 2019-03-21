PUP perform “Kids” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Pup on Seth Meyers

Punk rock purveyors PUP have a new album on the way called Morbid Stuff. Ahead of the album’s April release date, the Canadian outfit turned in a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday.

Marking their late-night TV debut, PUP lit up the stage with a high-spirited rendition of their latest single, “Kids”. Replay it down below.



Morbid Stuff, the follow-up to 2016’s The Dream Is Over, officially arrives April 5th. To get hyped, stock up on all of PUP’s vinyl releases by heading here. The band will support the new album with a 2019 tour, tickets for which can be bought here.