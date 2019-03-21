Menu
PUP perform “Kids” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Canadian punk rockers return in April with their new album, Morbid Stuff

on March 21, 2019, 8:02am
Pup on Seth Meyers
Punk rock purveyors PUP have a new album on the way called Morbid Stuff. Ahead of the album’s April release date, the Canadian outfit turned in a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday.

Marking their late-night TV debut, PUP lit up the stage with a high-spirited rendition of their latest single,  “Kids”. Replay it down below.

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

Morbid Stuff, the follow-up to 2016’s The Dream Is Over, officially arrives April 5th. To get hyped, stock up on all of PUP’s vinyl releases by heading here. The band will support the new album with a 2019 tour, tickets for which can be bought here.

