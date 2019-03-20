Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood gets an epic first trailer: Watch

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

At last, the epic first trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s highly anticipated Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood has arrived. Naturally, it checks every box in whetting our celluloid-starved appetites, making the wait to July that much harder.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, the latest slice of historical fiction from the veteran filmmaker appears to be adding another stylishly hilarious spin on a controversial subject from the history books.



This time around, as the title suggests, he’s tackling Hollywood in the late ’60s, specifically during the height of hippie culture and the historic Manson Family murders. Our entry point? A struggling TV actor (DiCaprio) and a stunt double (Pitt).

Watch the trailer below.

In addition the aforementioned A-listers, the film also stars Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Dakota Fanning as Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Emile Hirsch as Tate’s friend Jay Sebring, and Damon Herriman as Charles Manson. Al Pacino plays film producer Marvin Schwarz.

(Read: Every Quentin Tarantino Movie from Worst to Best)

That’s just a portion of the exhaustive cast list that also includes Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern (who replaces the late Burt Reynolds), Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, James Marsden, Clifton Collins Jr., Timothy Olyphant, Scoot McNairy, Zoë Bell, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond, Julia Butters, and the late Luke Perry.

Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood hits theaters July 26th.