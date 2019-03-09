R Kelly bailed out of jail again, this time by a “benefactor”

R Kelly's mugshot

R Kelly is out of jail — at least temporarily — after paying over $160,000 in child support owed to his ex-wife.

Earlier this week, Kelly was taken into custody after he was unable to come up with the funds owed to Andrea Kelly, his wife of 10 years and mother of three of his children. According to TMZ, on Saturday he was released from jail after a “benefactor” helped him scrape together the money.



Upon his release from jail, Kelly told reporters, “I promise we’re gonna straighten all this out. That’s all I can say right now. I love my fans.”

The embattled R&B singer is currently out on bail on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, for which he faces 40-70 years in prison if found guilty. At his bail hearing, Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, told a judge that the singer’s finances were a “mess” due to his ongoing legal issues. An unidentified woman — described as “a friend” of Kelly’s — later posted the $100,000 bail on his behalf. During an interview with Gayle King earlier this week, Kelly said he has only $350,000 to his name.