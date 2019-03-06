R Kelly arrested for unpaid child support

R Kelly's mugshot

Things have gone from bad to worse for R Kelly. The embattled R&B singer was already out on bail on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, for which he faces 40-70 years in prison if found guilty. However, on Wednesday afternoon, Kelly was taken back into custody after after failing to pay child support.

Kelly reportedly owes his ex-wife, Drea Kelly, over $160,000 in child support, according to TMZ. Kelly appeared in a Chicago court Wednesday and was arrested by deputies after failing to come up with the money. (Any unpaid amount over $20,000 is a felony in Illinois.)



At a bail hearing for his sex crimes case, Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, told a judge that the singer’s finances were a “mess” due to his ongoing legal issues. An unidentified woman — described as “a friend” of Kelly’s — later posted the $100,000 bail on his behalf.

Earlier today, Kelly vehemently denied the allegations of sexual abuse during a bizarre and unhinged interview with CBS This Morning. CBS has since announced an hour-long primetime special for Friday night, featuring unseen portions of King’s interview with Kelly.