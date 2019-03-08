R Kelly’s ex-lawyer believes he’s “guilty as hell,” forced him to get libido-killing shots

R Kelly

The lawyer who represented R Kelly in his early aughts child pornography case believes the R&B singer is “guilty of hell.”

Ed Genson, who is now 77 years old and suffering from terminal cancer, recently spoke to The Chicago Sun Times about his time representing Kelly.



In an interview with columnist Neil Steinberg, Genson revealed that he went to great lengths to keep Kelly out of trouble during his six-year child pornography trial, of which he was acquitted. “I’ll tell you a secret: I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots,” Genson claimed. “That’s why he didn’t get arrested for anything else.”

Genson also said he advised Kelly to change the lyrics to his 2002 song “Ignition”. “I was riding in the car, listening to a song and said, ‘Are you crazy? This is all I need.’ He re-wrote it. It’s a song related to a guy driving around in a car with his girlfriend. It was originally a high school instructor in a class teaching people how to drive a car. I changed the words.”

Asked whether he felt ambivalent about keeping Kelly out of prison, Genson responded, “I didn’t facilitate him. He had already done what he’d done. I did facilitate him in the sense I kept him out of trouble for 10 years. I was vetting his records. I listened to them, which ones would make a judge mad.”

Genson believes Kelly is “not a very bright person,” who “thinks he can do whatever the hell he wants.” In actuality, according to Genson, Kelly has “done everything he can to hurt himself.”

Regarding Kelly’s current legal case, Genson took issue with the singer’s decision to sit down for an interview with CBS. He said the interview could be construed as witness tampering, adding, “I’m trying to figure out why he did it. I don’t know whether his lawyer is an idiot. He might be.”

Last week, Kelly pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse relating to misconduct with four women, three of whom were underage at the time of their alleged assaults. If convicted, he could face between 40-70 years in prison. On Wednesday, he was taken back into custody after failing to pay child support.