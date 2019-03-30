Radiohead inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, introduced by David Byrne

Radiohead inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Radiohead were among the seven prestigious acts inducted during the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, which took place Friday night at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Although frontman Thom Yorke was not in attendance due to prior commitments, Talking Heads frontman David Byrne was in the building to formally induct the band. It was a rather fitting choice given that Radiohead’s name is derived from the Talking Heads 1986 song “Radio Head”.



In his glowing speech, Byrne said he was “flattered” when he learned Radiohead named themselves after one of his songs. He went on to share anecdotes from Radiohead’s lengthy career, including their decision to cease playing “Creep” and the belief by Capital Records that their album OK Computer would be “career suicide.” He also cited Kid A as his personal favorite album, noting that it proved “music fans, sometimes, are not stupid.”

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien and drummer Phil Selway were on hand to accept the honor on the band’s behalf. “Radiohead can be an awkward and challenging band to be in,” Selway remarked. “We may not be the greatest musicians around, and we’re certainly not the most media friendly of bands. But we have become very adept at being Radiohead, and when that connects with people it feels amazing.” Selway said “each new song has been a blessing” and their albums “act like a chart of our learning process.”

O’Brien gave a nod to the rest of the band, saying, “I want to thank them for the musicians that they are .. but most of all, I want to thank them for this deep, deep friendship.”

Yorke’s absence from the ceremony wasn’t entirely surprising, given what he describes as a “very blasé” attitude “about that stuff.” “We don’t want to offend anyone. We just think that we just don’t quite understand it,” Yorke explained, upon learning of Radiohead’s induction into the 2019 class.

“We’ve had it explained to us, so it’s cool. But we don’t really understand it as English people. I think our problem is essentially that every awards ceremony in the UK stinks. We grew up with the Brits, which is like this sort of drunken car crash that you don’t want to get involved with. So, yeah, we don’t really know what to make of it.”

Because of the absence of Yorke, guitarist Jonny Greenwood, and bassist Colin Greenwood, Radiohead did not perform during the Rock & Roll Hall Hall of Fame ceremony.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class also includes The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, and The Zombies. Find our full coverage of the ceremony here. The event will receive a TV broadcast on HBO on Saturday, April 27th.