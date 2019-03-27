Rammstein tease fans with dramatic video clips

Rammstein video still, via YouTube: Rammstein Official

We know that Rammstein are set to release their first new album in 10 years in 2019, and now it looks like things are about to get real. The German industrial metal act has started teasing a number of video clips, with a big hint that something big is dropping tomorrow (March 28th).

Back in December, guitarist Richard Kruspe told us that the new Rammstein album would “come out probably in April”. Being that April is just a few days away and no release date or title has been announced yet, it seems unlikely the album will indeed be released next month.



However, the new teases suggest we could be getting the first song/video tomorrow, as the band has shared a 30-second clip on YouTube of bloodied frontman Till Lindemann and his bandmates with nooses around their necks, all as eerie music provides the soundtrack. Along with the visuals comes the title card “Deutschland XXVIII.III.MMXIX”. The Roman numerals translate to 28.3.2019, which is tomorrow’s date.

In addition to that YouTube clip, the Instagram account Specter has posted a number of video clips and photos depicting a queen figure and the severed head of Lindemann. A few clips are posted below, but to get a better picture of the visual teases, head here.

Rammstein wrapped up work on the album in January, with Kruspe revealing that they planned to release five music videos to promote the LP. The band will embark on a European stadium tour that will kick off at the end of June. View their current itinerary here, and catch up on Rammstein’s discography at Reverb LP.