Rammstein unleash epic video for new song “Deutschland”: Watch

Rammstein video still

Rammstein are set to release their first album in nearly 10 years in May, and they’ve just unleashed the video for the first single, “Deutschland” (watch below).

The clip is one of the most epic rock videos you’ll ever see, taking viewers on a journey through German history, with the members of Rammstein appearing in different eras, including a medieval battle, an Industrial Revolution bare-knuckled fight between frontman Till Lindemann and guitarist Richard Kruspe, and a futuristic hospital-like scene.



One scene shows the hanging of Lindemann and other various band members, dressed in striped prison uniforms. That clip was teased yesterday and met with condemnation from Jewish leaders in Germany who accused the band of trivializing The Holocaust. In the full video, the prisoners exact revenge on the fascist guards, but we also see Lindemann dressed in a Nazi uniform, as well.

Throughout the video appears a strong female figure, who, in some scenes, carries the severed head of Lindemann.

The song itself combines industrial guitars with electronic effects, at times both heavy and dance-y. Interestingly enough, the first two words out of Lindemann’s mouth are “du hast”, perhaps a nod to Rammstein’s most well-known song of the same name.

See the full video below. As reported earlier, Rammstein’s new album, which is untitled, arrives May 17th, and is available for pre-order here. In support of the new album, Rammstein will embark on a European tour beginning in late May. Most shows are sold out, but tickets for select dates can be found here.