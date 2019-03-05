Real Estate announce 2019 North American tour

Real Estate

Real Estate have established themselves as purveyors of warm and winding indie rock, ideal for scenic road trips and hazy afternoons spent along the shore. Staying true to their brand, they’ve today announced a North American summer tour.

The new run of dates officially commences May 24th in Tacoma before heading to Vancouver, Calgary, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Santa Cruz, Cincinnati, and the band’s hometown of New York City. Real Estate are also marked to play back-to-back gigs at Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern, and have a spot booked at Huichica Music Festival in Sonoma.



Find the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 6th, and you can purchase them here.

Real Estate 2019 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater

05/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre

05/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

05/28 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar

05/30 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

05/31 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto

06/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse

06/05 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo

06/06 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brewing

06/07 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s

06/08 – Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival

06/14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

06/15 – Hamilton, ON @ Liquid Arts Festival

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe Tavern

08/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe Tavern

08/06 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway Arts

08/07 – Albany, NY @ Skyloft

08/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bellweather Festival

Real Estate’s last album, In Mind, came out in 2017. It served as the first LP since the departure of guitarist Matt Mondanile, who was publicly accused of sexual misconduct by seven different women.

Revisit In Mind single “Darling”: