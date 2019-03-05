Real Estate announce 2019 North American tour

Real Estate have established themselves as purveyors of warm and winding indie rock, ideal for scenic road trips and hazy afternoons spent along the shore. Staying true to their brand, they’ve today announced a North American summer tour.
The new run of dates officially commences May 24th in Tacoma before heading to Vancouver, Calgary, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Santa Cruz, Cincinnati, and the band’s hometown of New York City. Real Estate are also marked to play back-to-back gigs at Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern, and have a spot booked at Huichica Music Festival in Sonoma.
(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)
Find the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 6th, and you can purchase them here.
Real Estate 2019 Tour Dates:
05/24 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater
05/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre
05/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
05/28 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar
05/30 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge
05/31 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto
06/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse
06/05 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo
06/06 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brewing
06/07 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s
06/08 – Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival
06/14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
06/15 – Hamilton, ON @ Liquid Arts Festival
08/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe Tavern
08/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe Tavern
08/06 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway Arts
08/07 – Albany, NY @ Skyloft
08/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bellweather Festival
Real Estate’s last album, In Mind, came out in 2017. It served as the first LP since the departure of guitarist Matt Mondanile, who was publicly accused of sexual misconduct by seven different women.
Revisit In Mind single “Darling”: