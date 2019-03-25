Reignwolf announce spring US tour dates

Fans have spent years clamoring for more from blues rockers Reignwolf. Now that the Jordan Cook-led project has finally delivered its debut full-length, Hear Me Out, they’re giving audiences everything they’ve been craving. After spending March on an intimate tour that included an appearance at Consequence of Sound’s SXSW party with Brooklyn Bowl, the band will head back on the road for a spring jaunt.
The new dates come in the run up to Reignwolf’s appearance at Woodstock 50 in August, beginning with an April 11th gig at Pappy & Harriet’s in Joshua Tree, California. Memphis, Chattanooga, and Madison are all on the docket, as is a June 1st performance in Chicago opening for — wait for it — Wu-Tang Clan on their 25th anniversary tour. Also on the itinerary are festival slots at North Carolina’s Epicenter, Florida’s Welcome to Rockville, and Cincinnati, Ohio’s Bunbury.
Find the full schedule below, and get tickets here. You can also pick up Hear Me Out on physical formats here.
Reignwolf 2019 Tour Dates:
04/11 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
05/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/07 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
05/08 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Café
05/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds North
05/11 – Johnson City, TN @ Capone’s
05/12 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival
05/31 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom #
07/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
08/18 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50
# = w/ Wu-Tang Clan