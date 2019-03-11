Remo Drive announce North American headlining tour

Remo Drive, photo by Trevor Sweeney

Emo/pop punk purveyors Remo Drive have lined up a North American headlining tour.

Set to last from late spring through early summer, the trek will see the outfit visit cities such as Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Austin. Brothers Erik and Stephen Paulson will also play in Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, Denver, and their hometown of Minneapolis. Opening acts include Show Pulp, Slow Bullet, and Heart to Gold.



This 2019 outing comes in continued support of Remo Drive’s Greatest Hits debut album, which Epitaph Records reissued last year. The duo also dropped an EP, Pop Music, in 2018. Pick up those efforts and more on vinyl and other physical formats here.

Consult the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 14th, and can be purchased here.

Remo Drive 2019 Tour Dates:

05/30 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon # $

05/31 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge # $

06/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s # $

06/02 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch # $

06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground #

06/05 – Montreal, QC @ Ministere # $

06/06 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair # $

06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer # $

06/08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom # $

06/09 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall # $

06/11 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry # $

06/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco # $

06/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade # $

06/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey # $

06/15 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum #

06/18 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda # ^

06/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall # ^

06/20 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada # ^

06/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theatre # ^

06/23 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic # ^

06/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room # ^

06/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom # ^

06/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel # ^

06/29 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater # ^

06/30 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos # ^

07/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court # ^

07/03 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater # ^

07/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

# = w/ Show Pulp

$ = w/ Slow Bullet

^ = w/ Heart to Gold

Revisit Greatest Hits highlight “Blue Ribbon”: