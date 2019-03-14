Percussionist Chris Fehn sues Slipknot bandmates over monetary compensation: Report

Slipknot, courtesy of Roadrunner Records

According to a report from The Blast, longtime Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn is suing his bandmates over monetary compensation, leading frontman Corey Taylor to tweet, “just you wait til the truth comes out.”

Fehn, a member of the band since 1998 — sporting the long-nosed mask — apparently claims that he was under the impression that money from touring and merchandise was placed into a single company that dispersed the profits among the band members. He reportedly alleges that he has discovered that other members of the band have set up separate business entities that have also been collecting money from the band.



The Blast further reports that Fehn alleges he hasn’t received any compensation from those other entities, and singles out Taylor and fellow percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan in his suit. He is apparently asking that a full accounting of the band’s finances be done, and is looking to collect the profits he believes he is owed.

In response to the report, Taylor tweeted, “You’re gonna read a lot of bullshit today. This is all I’ll say. JUST YOU WAIT TIL THE TRUTH COMES OUT. Long Live The Knot.”

The reported legal action comes during a busy time for the veteran metal act. Slipknot are putting the finishing touches on their as-yet-untitled new album, which is set to arrive on August 9th. They will embark on the “Knotfest Roadshow” North American tour this summer with support from Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth. Tickets are available here.

