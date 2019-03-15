Red Hot Chili Peppers play show at Egyptian pyramids, cover Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song”: Watch

Red Hot Chili Peppers in Egypt, photo via @RaniaAlMashat / Twitter

On Friday, Red Hot Chili Peppers joined a select group of artists to have performed a concert at the Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt. One of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the pyramids previously welcomed the likes of Grateful Dead, Frank Sinatra, Yanni, and Sting, among others.

For their turn, Chili Peppers delivered a career-spanning 20-song set featuring fan favorites (“Californication”, “Under the Bridge”, “By the Way”) alongside material from their most recent album, 2016’s The Getaway. They also covered The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog”.



But the real highlight came during the band’s encore, when guitarist Josh Klinghoffer marked the historic occasion by performing a solo piano version of Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song”.

The entire concert was broadcast live on the band’s YouTube channel, and you can replay it in full below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers recently wrapped up an Australian tour, during which they shared the stage with George Clinton. In the coming months, they have festival appearances scheduled in California, Brazil, and Japan. They’re said to be working on a new album.

Setlist:

Intro Jam

Can’t Stop

Fortune Faded

The Zephyr Song

Dani California

Dark Necessities

Hey (preceded by band jam)

I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)

Right on Time

Snow ((Hey Oh))

Pea

Californication

Go Robot

Don’t Forget Me

Higher Ground (Stevie Wonder cover)

Under the Bridge

By the Way

Encore:

Pyramid Song (Radiohead cover) (Josh Klinghoffer solo on piano)

Goodbye Angels

Give It Away