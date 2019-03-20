Robert Smith confirms The Cure have finished first new album in 10 years

The Cure, photo by Lior Phillips

Get ready for new music from The Cure — and soon.

As NME reports, frontman Robert Smith recently appeared on The John Maytham Show, where he discussed his recent run of shows and confirmed that the band has finished their highly anticipated follow-up to 2008’s 4:13_Dream.



“We’ve enjoyed [the shows] and we’ve just recorded a new album for the first time in 10 years,” Smith explained, sounding more confident than ever as he insisted, “I’m still doing this for the right reasons.”

He also added, “We cover different styles of music, but because it’s us doing it, it sounds like us.”

All of this jives with his not-so-distant comments from back in December when he told SiriusXM that, “We’re going in about six weeks time to finish up what will be our first album in more than a decade. It’s very exciting times for us all around.”

It’s a fitting time, seeing how The Cure are weeks away from being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they just announced a “Disintergration” anniversary show, and they’ve secured major headlining gigs at both Glastonbury and Fuji Rock, among many other festivals.

Whether the album will surface ahead or after all of these festivities remains to be seen, but it’s quite clear that Smith and his fellow goth rockers hardly have a gloomy 2019 ahead of them. Be prepared and catch up on their catalogue and secure some tickets.