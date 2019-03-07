Robyn reunites with Kindness for new duet “Cry Everything”: Stream

Robyn and Kindness

Robyn and the UK’s Adam Bainbridge, aka Kindness, have joined forces for a new duet called “Cry Everything”. Convening around an undeniable, pulsing bass and a sample of the Todd Rundgren track “Pretending to Care”, the longtime friends and collaborators celebrate self-love.

“Won’t try to hide it/I’m gonna be myself this time/ The skies open/I just wanna cry everything,” the two sing, intent on reclaiming their lives following a particularly dark and uncertain time. “I feel things coming back to life.”



Take a listen below.

Robyn and Bainbridge previously recorded a duet, “Who Do You Love”, for Bainbridge’s 2014 album, Otherness. Most recently, Bainbridge contributed production to Robyn’s Honey single “Send to Robin Immediately”; they also co-produced records by Solange and Blood Orange.

Robyn is currently on her European and North American tour supporting Honey, which was one of the best albums of 2018. You can grab tickets to the upcoming dates here. If you’re looking to stock up your vinyl collection, find her releases here.

Bainbridge also has a few tour dates lined up for June. Peep those below, and head here to secure tickets.

Kindness 2019 Tour Dates:

06/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

06/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Badaboum

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

06/14 – London, UK @ Oslo