Rock Werchter 2019 lineup: Tool, The Cure, Florence + The Machine, and MUSE to headline

Tool (Philip Cosores), The Cure (Lior Phillips), and Florence + The Machine (Phillips)

Belgium’s Rock Werchter has unveiled its 2019 lineup. The massive four-day festival goes down June 27th-30th and boasts an impressive lineup led by Tool, The Cure, Florence and the Machine, MUSE, New Order, Janelle Monáe, and Underworld.

Other notable acts include Pink, Mumford and Sons, Robyn, Kylie, The Good The Bad & The Queen, Weezer, The 1975, Greta Van Fleet, Lizzo, Mac DeMarco, BROCKHAMPTON, Rosalía, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Beirut, Richard Ashcroft, King Princess, Denzel Curry, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Alice Phoebe Lou, and Strand of Oaks.



