Rosalía throws a reggaeton plane party with new single “Con Altura”: Watch

Rosalía in new "Con Altura" music video

Spanish star Rosalía breathed new life into flamenco music on her widely acclaimed 2018 album, El Mal Querer. Today, she’s returned with her first new song since that LP, “Con Altura”.

A collaboration with J Balvin and frequent producer El Guincho, the track pays tribute to classic reggaeton. The 25-year-old Rosalía explained in a press statement:



Accompanying the single is a flashy video helmed by Director X. It shows Rosalía throwing a vivid, boisterous party filled with cool outfits and even cooler dance moves. The last time I tried to fly, I was stranded in the Mexico City airport for 10 hours, and customers of WOW Airlines have it even worse right now. So, where can I sign up for Air Rosalía?

Check out “Con Altura” below.

“Con Altura” Artwork:

Read Rosalía’s full statement on “Con Altura” below:

“Con Altura” is an homage to the more classic and original reggaeton: reggaeton playero. When I was younger I loved listening to reggaeton and it could have been natural for me to make a song like this before, but I don’t like to force anything. As a musician I let myself be guided by my intuition in every moment. It wasn’t until a few months ago in a studio in Miami where I started writing in this direction: I proposed to my cowriters that we work with a Dominican sample I found, then Frank Dukes added his own sample, and El Guincho added percussion, and the record was born, a Barcelonan-American- Latin pop vibe. Once the beat was built, I wrote the hook in less than five minutes, and when that happens it’s for a reason. I am very proud of this song and believe in it so much, because there is inspiration in a genre like reggaeton, but in a subjective and personal level, from a place of power and strength. I didn’t hesitate to show the song to my friend Jose (J Balvin) and he loved the track and sent over such a fresh and raw verse. I think all the pieces of this puzzle came together and are there for a purpose. I really hope that everyone who listens to it receives it with the same love with which it was made.”

In addition to a few US tour dates, the breakout singer is expected to play summer festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, the UK’s Glastonbury, Montreal’s Osheaga, Mexico’s Ceremonia, and NOS Primavera Sound in Portugal. Grab tickets to her upcoming shows here.