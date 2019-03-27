Roskilde 2019: The Cure, Travis Scott, Bob Dylan, Vampire Weekend to headline

The Cure (Lior Phillips), Travis Scott (Amy Price), Bob Dylan

Roskilde, one of Europe’s largest music festivals, has unveiled its 2019 lineup. The main portion of the festival goes down July 3rd-6th in Roskilde, Denmark.

Topping the bill are The Cure, Travis Scott, Vampire Weekend, Bob Dylan, Underworld, Cardi B, Robyn, and Robert Plant & The Sensational Shape Shifters.



Other notable acts include Janelle Monáe, Christine and the Queens, Spiritualized, Tears For Fears, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Rosalía, MØ, BROCKHAMPTON, Jon Hopkins, Maggie Rogers, Neneh Cherry, Lucy Dacus, Jorja Smith, Marina, and Converge.

Plus, Johnny Marr, Cypress Hill, Behemoth, Bring Me the Horizon, Sheck Wes, Sketpa, Denzel Curry, Jungle, Joey Purp, Power Trip, Sophie, JPEGMAFIA, Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever, Julien Baker, Parquet Courts, Stella Donnelly, Julia Holter, Yves Tumor, and Girlpool, among many others. See the full lineup poster below.

Tickets are available through the festival’s website.