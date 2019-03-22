Saba and Pivot Gang lay out their “Studio Ground Rules” in video for new track: Stream

Saba and Pivot Gang in the "Studio Ground Rules" video

Chicago rap collective Pivot Gang have been teasing their next project for a few months now. First came “Blood” back in the fall, followed by “Jason Statham, Pt. 2” last month. Now, the Saba-led crew has unveiled their latest track, “Studio Ground Rues”, along with an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at their place of work.

Produced by Daoud and daedaePIVOT, the chilled track does exactly what its title suggests it does: set the ground rules for what it takes to step into Pivot Gangs’ Chicago studio. “Don’t stand out/ Sit down/ Shut up/ Oh you smoke? Roll up,” lays out Saba on the hook. “Don’t stand out/ Don’t call next on 2K, you not next/ Don’t pop up/ Be low-key till we say you can speak.” Frsh Waters drops in next with his nonchalant yet captivating delivery, followed by MFnMelo’s dexterous warmth.

Check out the clip for “Studio Ground Rules” below.

There’s no word yet on when we’ll be hearing a proper project from Pivot Gang, but Saba has plans of his own lined up for the summer. He’s set to appear at festivals like Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Electric Forest, as well as J Cole’s Dreamville Festival. He’ll also join J.I.D on the “Catch Me If You Can Tour”, tickets for which you can buy here.