Patrick Carney’s Sad Planets unveils winding new song “Yesterday Girls”: Stream

Sad Planets and Cheetah Chrome in "Yesterday Girls" video

Earlier this year, The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney launched a new band called Sad Planets. He’s joined by John Petkovic, of Cobra Verde and Death of Samantha fame, and together, they’re gearing up to release their debut album.

Named after both musicians’ hometown, Akron, Ohio is due out April 19th through Tee Pee Records. The superduo initially teased the forthcoming project with February’s heady offering, “Not of this World”. Today brings a second cut in “Yesterday Girls”.



Colored with winding, grinding guitars and a stomping energy, it’s a suitable listen for a night spent knocking back a few at the local watering hole. The track’s accompanying video just so happens to be set in a dive bar, but instead of having a good time, Carney gets tangled up in a fight involving special guest Cheetah Chrome, formerly of punk outfits Rocket From the Tombs and Dead Boys.

Check out “Yesterday Girls” below.

Along with Sad Planets, Carney is pulling double duty with The Black Keys, who are finally back from hiatus. The blues rockers broke their silence this month with their first song in five years, “Lo/Hi”. Additionally, The Black Keys announced a 31-date “Let’s Rock Tour” with Modest Mouse, tickets for which can be found here.

