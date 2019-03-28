Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

The chilling first trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark has arrived: Watch

Guillermo Del Toro’s adaptation creeps into theaters this August

by
on March 28, 2019, 4:46pm
0 comments
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Halloween’s coming a few months early thanks to the new film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which creeps into theaters August 9th. Based on Alvin Schwartz’s classic trilogy of books, the big screen adaptation was written by Daniel HagemanKevin Hageman, and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

In February, we were given a few sneak peeks at the folklore that informs Schwartz’s eerie tales, which are centered around a small town’s sudden wave of mysterious deaths. Today, even more goosebumps await us thanks to the chilling first official trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2019)

Watch below.

Scary Stories was directed by André Øvredal and stars Zoe CollettiMichael Garza, and Dean Norris, among others. Read on below for a full synopsis of the forthcoming horror feature.

It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time — stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying tome.

image

Fan Theories: What If The

image

Pulp Fiction Briefcase Fan Theory

image

The Come Up: The Music

image

Game of Thrones Live Experience

image

Moonrise Kingdom Fan Theory

Previous Story
Tom Hanks in talks to play Elvis Presley’s manager in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic
Next Story
Ronnie James Dio hologram tour previewed in new trailer: Watch
No comments