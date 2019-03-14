Menu
ScHoolboy Q returns with new song “Numb Numb Juice”: Stream

Top Dawg rapper previously delayed his new album following the death of close friend Mac Miller

by
on March 14, 2019, 12:07am
0 comments
ScHoolboy Q new song rap music release stream TDE
ScHoolboy Q, photo by Philip Cosores

Believe it or not, it’s been nearly three long years since ScHoolboy Q unleashed his masterful, end-of-year list-topping album Blank Face LPThe California rapper intended to drop his next album late last year, but chose to delay plans following the death of close friend and colleague Mac Miller.

“With my n*gga gone right now, I just don’t feel right putting out an album,” ScHoolboy Q said back in September. “As y’all can tell, I’m not my real self right now. I shouldn’t even be here right now.”

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)

“I’ma go back, and I’ma figure out when I’ma put this f*cking album out, because y’all are going to get this album,” added the MC. “I promise that.”

Today, Q has made good on his word, and the wait for new music is finally over with the release of “Numb Numb Juice”. Take a listen below.

2morrow nigHt we back at it…. 🎥 @xonie_

The new offering follows Q’s collaborations with Kamaiyah (“Addicted to Ballin'”) and Future (“Code of Honor”). He also contributed to the Black Panther soundtrack and performed as part of TDE’s Championship Tour alongside Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Pick up Blank Face and Q’s other releases by popping over here.

In related news, Top Dawg’s latest signee, Zacari, announced his debut EP with the label.

No comments